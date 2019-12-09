Excise Deptt foils bovine smuggling bid; rescues 14 bovines

STATE TIMES NEWS

LAKHANPUR: Excise Department on Monday foiled a bovine smuggling bid and rescued 14 bovines.

According to report, a team of the officials of Toll Post Lakhanpur signaled the truck bearing registration No JK02AE-4925 to stop but driver accelerated the vehicle at Peer Baba Gandyal Route. The Excise staff immediately swung into action and chased the vehicle. Subsequently, the driver deserted the truck near Hiranagar and managed to escape. On checking, it was found that the truck was loaded with 14 bovine animals. It was later handed over to Police Station Hiranagar for further action as per law.

The operation was conducted by Inspector Bilal Kraipak, Sudhir Sharma, Dheeraj Kumar, Sub-Inspectors Milan Gupta, Ravinder, Vinay Sharma, Anil Sharma and Manzor Chalkoo; Excise Guards Rajesh Kumar and Om Dutt, Barkat and Vijay Sharma, SHO Hiranagar and his team of Police Station Hiranagar under supervision of ETO Sandeep Gupta. It was supervised by Pardeep Singh Manhas, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post Lakhanpur.

The Excise Commissioner, M Raju appreciated the efforts of the Excise and Police staff in foiling the major bid to smuggle bovine animals and enjoined upon them to work with more zeal and in coordination with other departments.