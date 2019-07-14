Excise Deptt foils bid to smuggle 200 Kg polythene bags

STATE TIMES NEWS

LAKHANPUR: Excise Department on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle about 200 Kg of polythene bags at Lakhanpur.

According to a report, the officials of Excise Department foiled an attempt to smuggle polythene bags into the State from minor Toll Post Kharkhara Morh/ Peer Baba. During a nakka at Minor Toll Post Kharkhara Morh/ Peer Baba, an Indigo Car bearing registration no PB10CB-8275 was intercepted and brought to Lakhanpur.

During checking, about 200 Kg polythene was found in the car. The accused along with the vehicle and seized Polythene was handed over to the Range Officer, Anti-Polythene Check Post Lakhanpur, for further appropriate action under rules. The operation was supervised by the Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ashish Kumar Gupta and carried out by the Excise and Taxation Officers, Aamir Ayaiz Rather and Rohit Sharma, Inspectors Ishtyaq Ahmad and Sanjeev Khajuria, Sub-Inspectors Milan Gupta, Harmeet Singh & Ravinder Singh and Excise Guards Mohd Younis & Naveen Sharma.

M Raju, Excise Commissioner has conveyed his appreciation to the team at Toll Post Lakhanpur and all other minor Toll Posts and has enjoined them to carry on their special drive to thwart the nefarious designs of smugglers in future as well.