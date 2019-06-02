Excise Deptt distributes sewing machines, carpentry kits

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Bari Brahmana: For rehabilitation of families previously involved in distillation and production of illicit liquor, so that they can shift to alternate mode of livelihood and lead a dignified life, the J&K Excise Department on Saturday distributed sewing machines and carpentry-kits among a number of beneficiaries.

The programme was conducted by J&K Excise Department, Excise Rage, Samba in association with Wine Traders Association on directions of Excise Commissioner, M Raju and under supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive) Jammu, Amarjeet Singh under the Social Corpus Responsibility programme at BBIA Club, Bari Brahmana.

Arvind Kotwal, ADDC Samba, chaired the programme and distributed sewing machines and carpentry-kits among beneficiaries for motivating them to adopt a healthy life style besides having a positive role in the society.

Shagun Sharma, DEC Accounts; Ankur Mahajan Principal Excise and Taxation Training Institute, Piyush Dhotra DPO Samba, Amit Kumar BDO, Dr Atul Dutt Sharma ETO Excise range Samba, Nipun Tickoo ETO South and Dr Anil Chandan ETO North were also present on the occasion.

President Bari Brahmana Industrial Association, Lalit Mahajan, Excise officials including Renu Sharma (Inspector), Somnath (SA), Anurag Sharma, Surinder Kumar, Anish Mahajan, Bhagwan Dass and Rishav Seth (Sub-Inspectors) along with Excise Guards Naresh Kumar and Darshan Kumar also attended the programme.