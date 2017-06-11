Excise Department holds painting competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Excise Department today organized a painting and slogan writing competition on topic ‘Drug abuse and Drunken Driving’ involving around 200 students from different schools.

The children enthusiastically participated in the event and made eye catching posters and slogans. Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Ghanshyam Singh was the chief guest. He exhorted the student community and teaching fraternity to come forward to spread awareness among the young generation against the threat of drug abuse which has emerged as a burning problem in the society.

Furthermore, the Excise Department has decided to launch massive awareness programme and today programme was one such event in a series of programmes to be held culminating in International day against Drug Trafficking on June 26.

The event was held under the aegis of Corporate Social Responsibility Corpus fund which was launched last year to create a public opinion against drug abuse and drunken driving.

The Department so far has handed over eight ambulances to the Department of Health. For deployment in accident prone areas and trauma centres situated on highways.

The Excise Department is also running a advertisement campaign on electronic and print media. Such advertisements are also on display in all cinema halls functioning in the state. Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Shagun Sharma and Deputy Excise Commissioner (Distilleries), Nagendra Singh Jamwal were also present besides teachers and Excise staff. The event was managed by ETO North, Tina Mahajan and ETO South, Sourav Sharma.