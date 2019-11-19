Excise Department holds drug de-addiction awareness programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Excise Department on Monday organised an awareness programme in Dansal area of Jammu district to educate students and locals about ill-effects of drug abuse and drug de-addiction campaign.

Hundreds of children from Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Dansal and local residents participated in the programme. Students also spoke on the theme “Say no to drugs, yes to life” during the symposium-cum-debate contest.

The Deputy Commissioner Excise (Executive) Amarjeet Singh was the Chief Guest in the programme while Tehsildar Dansal, Medical Officer Dansal Dr Shafeen, Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) City Range North Dr Anil Chandan, ETO City Range South Nipun Tickoo and ETO Doda-Udhampur Range Rupali Vaid, Sarpanch Panchayat Halqa Dansal Soma Devi, Principal GHSS Dansal Kalplata and other senior officers of Excise Department were present on the occasion.

The awareness programme focused on discouraging students to consume drugs and rather avoid their consumption right at the first stage.

In the symposium-cum-debate contest, students deliberated on the ill-effects of drug abuse and urged locals and students to play an active role to fight the growing problem of drug abuse.

“The drug addiction is such a disease which spreads like a termite in the society. A wrong step in your life (consuming drugs) will disturb your entire life and also affect your family,” they said.

Amarjeet Singh, the Deputy Commissioner Excise (Executive), in his address, said the problem of drug abuse was quite prevalent in rural as well as urban areas and it was the responsibility of every section of the society to fight it whole-heartedly to save the future generation from the menace of drugs.

Singh also distributed prizes among the winners of debate contest and administered a pledge to students that they would not use drugs in their lives and discourage their friends as well as other society members from consumption of drugs.

The students and the locals appreciated the programme and hoped that the department would take similar initiatives in the future as well.