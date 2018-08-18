Excise Commissioner Talat Parvez Rohella visits Excise and Taxation Institute Nagrota. Rohella in his exclusive talk with STATE TIMES explains about facilities and infrastructure at the Institute for trainees.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Parineeti Chopra, celebs arrive at Priyanka’s residence
Nick Jonas, parents in Mumbai to meet Priyanka Chopra’s family
Don’t want to limit myself to only women-oriented films: Kajol
I never announced a film with Shahid: Imtiaz Ali
Kareena Kapoor Khan to turn showstopper for Monisha Jaising at LFW Winter/Festive 2018 finale
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper