Exams; a stressful time for students

Dear Editor,

Exams seasons in on and one can find students in stress and anxiety. I, being a teacher sharing few tips for students to deal this exam fever. Make a study schedule that fits your way of studying and do not leave anything for the last minute. Write down how many exams you have, how many pages you have to learn, and the days you have left. Afterwards, organize your study habits accordingly.

Also, make sure that you feel comfortable in your study space and that you are able to focus. For some individuals, this may mean complete silence, while for others listening to music helps. Some of us need complete order to focus, while others like to study in a more cluttered environment. Make sure your study space is friendly and pleasant so that you can fully concentrate.

One most effective way to prepare for exams is to practice with an old version of previous exams. Also, an old test will help you see the format and formulation of the questions and it will be good for you to know what to expect but also as a worthy practice for measuring the time you need for the actual test.

It is also important to take the help of your family and friends, you could excel on your exam. Explain them your reasoning for why you have answered a certain question in a certain way. It will help you in revision of syllabus.

While studying it is also important to take regular breaks. Break is needed for the brain to regain its focus.

Moreover, to study well and get focused it is important that you should not eat unhealthy food while you are studying. Keep your body and brain fit by choosing natural, fresh and vitamins rich food that is good for you and would improve your concentration and memory. Also, remaining hydrated is vital and adds to your overall positive mood.

This exams just focus and give your best.

Sonalika Sharma,

Jammu.