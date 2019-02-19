Examine commercial viability of Dal weed: DB

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A Division Bench (DB) comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed Government to examine the commercial viability and possibility of the utilisation of “Myriophyllum Spicatum” – the weed that grows extensively in the Dal Lake.

When the PIL came-up for hearing, Division Bench observed that third Report of the Committee of Experts dated February 6, 2019 reflects the tremendous efforts being put in by the aforesaid Committee.

“Unfortunately, no Action Taken Report with regard to our previous orders or the suggestions made by the Committee of Experts has been placed before us”, DB observed.

Senior Additional Advocate General Dar submitted that the Action Taken Report could not be filed for the reason that under orders of the Chief Secretary, Prasanna Ramaswamy has been recently appointed as Vice Chairman, LAWDA who is holding full-fledged charge of the organization, and has to file the same. The Sr. AAG assured court that Prasanna Ramaswamy shall examine the matter on urgent basis and the Action Taken Report shall be filed positively within three weeks from today.

DB also observed that apart from LAWDA, State Pollution Control Board; Revenue Authorities; Department of Agriculture and Horticulture and Department of Tourism are required to take action on the recommendations of the Committee of Experts and the orders passed by this Court.

Upon this DB directed Secretaries or the Heads of all the Authorities and Departments to ensure prompt cooperation and action in response to any direction made by the Committee of Experts or request from the LAWDA.

DB further directed immediate action shall be taken by the Revenue Authorities for identifying the land for rehabilitation of the owners of the floating gardens. The decision in this regard shall be communicated to the Vice Chairman LAWDA as well as Committee of Experts within two weeks. This is essential to enable the allotments and commencement of farming at the relocation sites by the persons who have to be moved.

The proposal for relocation shall be placed before the Committee of Experts by the end of this month so that the Committee of Experts can examine the same and visit the proposed site as well in its forthcoming visit to Srinagar.

In the Third Report, the Committee of Experts has reported about the proposal to convert weed waste from Dal Lake into ‘wealth’. It is reported that NIPER, Hyderabad has come up with an innovative proposal of ‘waste to wealth’ i.e., to use Myriophyllum Spicatum, a weed that grows extensively in the Dal Lake for extraction of Gallic acid, that is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry and in the manufacture of preservatives and in cosmetics. DG, NIPER has been asked by the Committee of Experts to take the idea forward.

DB further directed LAWDA to place a report with regard to the action taken on the public notices regarding STPs which had to be installed by hoteliers around the periphery of the Dal Lake.