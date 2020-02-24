Examination stress: An unnecessary trepidation of mind

Shyam Sudan

There is a common saying that teaching is not everybody’s cup of tea. There is no need of a very bright academic excellence to become a perfect teacher in life. No doubt subject knowledge is the prerequisite necessity to become a perfect and expertise in teaching profession. But beside this attribute some other traits are also needed to become a perfect and expertise teaching professional. similarly to become a good student in life ,besides literary taste and book worming habits some other refined traits are also needed in one’s mind and personality.

Now a days in this competition era generally students confronted with lot of problems in their teaching life. Expectations and aspirations of parents, society and teachers are creating trouble for students to give their best .Flow of knowledge is very rapid and sources of knowledge are also many but expectations and aspirations are also many. Under such circumstances generally students falls in the prey of examination stress and strain. Examination stress has its own pros and cons in one’s life. Due to this unnecessary examination stress generally students who are good in their general class room teachings could not achieve the desirable output in their exam. Many students who has the ability to overcome from this phobia perform extraordinary than their expected level. Now the big question is that what is this examination stress? And how can it alter the performance of students at their examination time? Examination stress is the fear of not performing their optimum level as per the calibre and capacity of an individual. There are lot of reasons behind this stress during the examination. Lack of confidence is the pivotal reason behind this behaviour. Generally students from poor backgrounds and illiterate families could not get proper opportunity to explore their personality and inner traits. Due to their hesitation and shyness in class room teachings they even not perform well in their expected level. In order to improve the behaviour of such students a proper psychological study is needed at their beginning level. Only an efficient and professionally trained teachers can understand the depth of such lackness in behaviour of students. Proper guidance, encouraging approach of teachers and by giving proper opportunity to such students can change the behaviour of such students. Another reason for examination stress among students is the over expectations of parents and family members of the students. Nowadays every parent wants that only their children get the success in every walk of life. The blind race of competition is gradually destroying the hidden potential and traits of the students.

This extra pressure on children to achieve more percentage in exam put extra burden or stress in their life during examination days. Generally parents compare the qualities and achievements of their children with other children of the society or peer groups. This cheap comparison culture is the main reason behind all the frustration, anxiety and depression among children. If the performance of a child is not up to the level of others then we put them into an average category. This thing put extra burden or stress in children mind and they become demoralize and under achiever during the stress condition. Lack of focussed and planned study also leads to stress like condition during the examination. Generally due to unplanned study in class room teachings students get frustrated with the announcement of examination dates. Stress in mind further leads to other health ailments like frustration, anxiety, depression, lack of appetite, headaches etc. Teachers and parents can play their active role in reducing this phobia among the minds of children with their proper guidance, counselling and by different psychological techniques. However some other factors are also responsible for examination stress among students like poor physical strength, hormonal imbalance, disintegrated families, overcrowded family atmosphere, bad company, less preparation for exams, drug addiction etc. But the main reason behind all problem is lack of strong will power and proper guidance and counselling of students during their crucial hours of examination. Mostly in rural areas some children are fourth generation learners i.e they have not proper supporting environment in their homes due to their illiterate parents and family members. Such children generally tried to compete with their other sound background friends. And due to their poor performance in exam on routine basis they generally take stress during the examination days. Role of teachers are very pivotal and crucial to eradicate this trivial issue among students. Only teachers can boost the morale of such students at their crucial hours. Honourable prime minister Narinder Modi has already started a unique guidance programme for removing stress among students. His exemplary programme ‘Pariksha pe charcha’ is very helpful for such students. Competition spirit is mandatory at present scenario but we must avoid the showy competition culture in society. It is necessary to give advice to your children to compete with own performance rather than with other brilliant or high level children. Examination are necessary to judge and moniter the academic performance of your children. But it is designed to judge only one aspect of your child. But you can’t judge the calibre of your child with only one tool, there are lot of hidden traits and talents confined in your child. There is an urgent need to explore the potential and efficiency of your child. Only an expert teacher and educated parents can understand the depth of this reality. There are lot of examples of such great personalities who were very poor in their academic life but later on prove their recognition and talent in the society .Examination stress is merely a psychological disorder and can be treated with proper guidance and counselling of students by the expert mentors and guides.