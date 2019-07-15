Ex-Servicemen Society to hold medical camps for disabled

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K Ex-Servicemen Society in collaboration with the Akhil Bhartiya Bharashtachar Nirmulan Sangharash Samiti, Jammu & Kashmir is organising medical camps for handicapped persons to provide them necessary aids as per their disabilities on July 16 and July 17, 2019.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, General Secretary of the Society informed that on July 16, 2019 the camp will be organised at Government Higher Secondary School, Dansal and on July 17, 2019 the camp will be organized at KHN Hospital, Nagrota near Police Station. He requested the people to send all disabled persons to the camp, so that they can avail benefits from the camp.