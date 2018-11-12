Ex-sarpanch candidate’s name deleted from voter list

Share Share 0 Share 0

Demands probe; seeks action against BDO

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Aspiring contestant for Sarpanch’s poll Ruchika Sharma, daughter of Rattan Chand, resident of Village Rehani in Udhampur has leveled charges against Block Development Officer Udhampur Rupali Vaid designated as Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) and Block Level Officer (BLO) Rehani Farooq Ahmed for deliberately deleting her name from the voter list in order to favour a candidate of a particular party.

In a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik, she has alleged that the aforesaid government officials have deliberately omitted her name from the voter list. Alleging conspiracy by the aforesaid officials, she sought a thorough probe and immediate transfer of the aforesaid BDO to ensure free and fair Panchayat polls.

She alleged that earlier her name was there in the voter list of village Rehani and a voter identity card was issued in her favour vide ID No.KQYO239574 but later the same was deleted by aforesaid officials that too without obtaining any written objection on Form No.7, which is mandatory for deletion of name from existing voter list. “The AERO Udhampur and BLO Rehani by misuse of their official positions had deleted my name from the voter list of village Rehani in order to give undue benefit to a particular political party as I had contested the Panchayat Election in the year 2011 as independent candidate and have plans to contest the Panchayat Election this time also for the post of Sarpanch”, she alleged.