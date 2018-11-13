Ex-Policemen League hails appointment of Dilbag Singh as DGP

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Ex-Policemen League (Jammu) expressed gratitude to the Governor Satya Pal Malik for preferring a State Cadre officer for the post of Director General of Police and appointing Dilbag Singh as Chief of J&K Police.

In this regard, a meeting of Central Committee office bearers of J&K Ex-Policemen League was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of M.M Khajooria (Director General of Police Retired) and Chairman of the League.

Khajooria said Dilbag’s experience of working in various capacities, personal rapport with men and officers of various ranks will no doubt help him to deliver. The members congratulated Dilbag Singh for his appointment and assured him of fullest co-operation from retired policemen spread all over the State. It is also expected that Dilbag Singh shall give priority to the various problems of the ex-policemen, they added.

It was further resolved that the copies of this resolution should be forwarded to the Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar and Director General of Police J&K.