Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, wife pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, along with his wife, paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple here today.

Singh, accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur, reached the Golden Temple this morning.

The couple were honoured at the sanctum sanctorum by the head priest of the Golden Temple with a robe of honour.

Before leaving the complex, Singh was honoured by the SGPC officials at the Information Centre of the Golden Temple with a set of Sikh religious books, woolen shawls and a replica of the temple.

Singh, in his remarks registered in the visitor’s book of the Golden Temple mentioned, “I feel blessed while having the glimpse of Sri Harmandhar Sahib (Golden Temple)”.

Yesterday, the former prime minister had visited his alma mater Hindu College here, after nearly seven decades, to attend the alumni meet. (PTI)