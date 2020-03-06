Ex MLA, several delegations call on Lt Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pawan Kumar Gupta, ex-MLA Udhampur called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here on Thursday.

Gupta apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental issues of Udhampur and submitted a memorandum regarding some important public matters including the need for construction of new bus stand, sports stadium, foot bridges; four lanning of Dhar road from Udhampur to Samba; augmentation of water supply in town, among other issues. He sought Lt Governor’s intervention in resolving the same.

The Lt Governor assured Gupta to review the genuine issues and demands put forth by him for their early redressal and urged him to continue working towards promoting public welfare.

Further, a delegation of National Health Mission (NHM) Employees headed by Rohit Seth, President, NHM Employees Association, also met Lt. Governor.

Seth briefed the Lt Governor about the major issues relating to regularization and remuneration of NHM employees.

The deputation demanded that the employees working in NHM may be granted leave benefits, besides, parity in other benefits as extended to regular government employees.

Lt. Governor gave the deputation a very patient hearing, and assured them that all their genuine concerns will be looked into for consideration