Ex-MLA dedicates ambulance to Sewa Smiti

JAMMU: Former MLA Jammu East, Rajesh Gupta donated an ambulance from his CDF fund to Sewa Samiti during a function held here on Sunday. MLC Ashok Khajuria, President Sewa Samiti, Surinder Saharan; Rakesh Sharma (Pinky), Joginder and Krishan Kapoor were also present on the occasion.

Later, a Shradhanjali Sabha was also organised, which was attended by a number of BJP workers and locals.

Others present on the occasion included Veenu Khanna, Gopal Gupta, Shiv Kumar Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Rajinder Gupta, Subhash Gupta, Sunil Dogra, Pardeep Sharma, Gulshan Mahan, Chaman Angral, Rajesh Dogra, Daleep Gupta, Rajesh Khajuria, Opinder Singh, Jasmeet, Sangeeta Anand, Rubina Akhtar, Anita Sharma, Parveen Arora and Vidya Devi. MLC Ashok Khajuria while speaking on the occasion said that BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have transformed this nation and put it right on top of the nation’s where it rightfully belongs. He said that the policies of the Modi Government have trickled down to the masses and we can see the changes on the ground.

Rajesh Gupta while said that it gives me utmost pleasure to donate this van to the Sewa Samiti who are doing the service of the humanity for the last so many years.