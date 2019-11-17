Ex-IAF officer files ‘assault’ case against ‘RSS-backed’ SSP Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: As no one in the administration is ready to listen to any complaint against the RSS backed Senior Superintendent of Police Shakti Pathak, a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer on Saturday knocked the court doors for justice.

The ex-IAF officer was beaten, dragged and humiliated, in front of land grabbers inside the SSP office, for his ‘sin’ of exposing land grabbers’ nexus operating in the Samba district.

The victim, Gobinder Singh Sandlas on Saturday filed a case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Samba, seeking directions to Director General of Police (DGP) for registration of FIR against SSP Samba Shakti Pathak and others.

The CJM Samba has fixed November 29, 2019 as the next date of hearing in the case filed by ex-serviceman.

According to case, the ex-IAF officer Gobinder Singh Sandlas was called in SSP office on October 16, 2019 after he lodged a complaint against some ‘land grabbers’ with Samba Police on October 15, 2019.

“As per the directions of SSP Samba, we went to SSP office along with my friend. SDPO Bari Brahmana, along with Shokat Ali, son of Fazal Ahmed, resident of Sarore Adda, Aslam and Saleem Choudhary, a PDP worker entered the office of SSP Samba in front of us. We were also called in and SSP started inquiring us”, Singh stated in the complaint, adding “I explained the facts and then SSP started asking questions to my friend Vijay Sharma. He also narrated the same story and annoyed the SSP Samba who stood up and started abusing us. The SSP then mercilessly assaulted me.”

According to complainant’s statement, he along with his friend had initially gone to SSP’s Office with regard to his application wherein he had reported a case of non-payment of last installment of Rs 4.50 lakh out of settled amount of Rs 28 lakh against a land deal with one Shokat Ali, son of Fazal Ahmed, resident of Sarore, Tehsil Bari Brahmana. Instead of justice, he was abused and beaten up, Singh alleged.

Gobinder Singh alleged that SSP Samba wanted him to withdraw the application with regard to the land deal. “Moreover, a notorious land grabber Rafiq Mohd, wanted under PSA and absconding for the past six months is also in the good books of the SSP, courtesy Shoukat, which is why the local police is not arresting him,” Singh alleged, adding “Rafiq Mohd is absconding for the past six months and this is a matter of shame for Samba Police.”

This is not an isolated case, the residents of Samba are holding series of protests against the police as crime graph in the district has witnessed unprecedented surge in the past three months with thefts, assaults, snatching and other cases increasing on day to day basis, and majority of them craving for investigation and proper handling by the cops posted in the district.

Earlier, police used to conduct patrolling in the area but for the past three months, the force in the district has become lethargic for the reasons best known to them”, rued a local pleading anonymity.

Recently, locals did not allow Samba police to hold searches in a house as they apprehended that raiding team will falsely trap the suspect. The police team was subjected to frisking first by the local residents before entering into the suspect’s house.