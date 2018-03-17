Ex-FBI deputy director McCabe fired: Attorney General

Washington: Former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe has been fired for misconduct, the attorney general said today, just days before he would have been eligible for full retirement benefits.
“I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately,” Jeff Sessions said in a statement. (PTI)
