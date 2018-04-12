Ex-DyCM calls on Rahul Gandhi; highlights people’s problems

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Criticising the PDP-BJP government for breaking the promises made to residents of Jammu, former Deputy Chief Minister, Tara Chand on Wednesday called on Congress President Rahul Gandhi and briefed him about the political developments in the State.

He said problems and issues pertaining to the common man are not being addressed and people are facing real hardships due to lack of administration.

“Our people living in border and far flung areas are the worst sufferers as due to frequent cross-border firing they have to face real hardships and the government is hardly reacting to their issues,” he told Rahul Gandhi.

Tara Chand said that people living in rural far-off areas of Pargwal, Battal and Thakkar are facing border firing and multi-faced problems.

On one hand they have to bear burnt of living under constant fear of firing and on the other no government authority is coming to their rescue, former DyCM said.

“Government failed to provide people of the area some alternate site for accommodation on the lines given to other border inhabitants and at least 10 Marla land as well as financial support for house construction,” he briefed Gandhi.

Underlining the points raised by the Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Tara Chand said that “people of Jammu have been taken for a ride”.

Lambasting the government on the issues concerning downtrodden and weaker sections of the society, former Deputy Chief Minister said that the denial of reservation in promotions to the reserved category employees clearly depicts that the government does not want to extend the legitimate rights to them. He said that wrong interpretation of stay of Supreme Court on promotion to SC/ST employees has been projected by the government inspite of the fact that the Supreme Court has already stayed the J and K High Court’s order for denial of reservation in promotions.

Tara Chand said that BPL people are facing crisis due to indifferent attitude of the government as the quota of ration and other essential commodities are being denied to them adding that soaring prices have made the life of people extremely difficult.

“BJP is playing politics of deceit and is not even clear on core issues of Article 370, compensation and rights to West Pakistan Refugees and other issues,” he added.