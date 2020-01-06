Ex-CRPF DG Bhatnagar appointed Advisor to J&K LG

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: IPS officer Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, who recently retired as the CRPF DG, has been appointed as Advisor to the Lt Governor of Jammu-Kashmir, an official spokesperson for the Union Territory said on Sunday.

Bhatnagar is a 1983-batch officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today accorded sanction to the appointment of Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar retired IPS officer as Advisor to Lt. Governor. He shall assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in effective discharge of his functions. The appointment will be effective from the date from which he assumes charge”, an official handout this evening here reads.

G C Murmu, an IAS officer, is the LG of Jammu Kashmir UT since its creation on October 31 last year.

Bhatnagar superannuated as the CRPF Director General (DG) on December 31 last year after heading the 3.25 lakh personnel force for over two and a half years. He had taken over as DG at a time when the force had suffered reverses in the theatre of Naxal violence and dealing with mounting protests in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhatnagar has also held the post of the Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Additional Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). An MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad, Bhatnagar has served in various capacities in his cadre state of Uttar Pradesh and is also an alumnus of the National Defence College.

Rai will be the third Advisor to Murmu, along with K K Sharma and Farooq Khan. While Sharma is a former IAS officer having served in various positions, including Chief Secretary of Delhi and Goa, besides Secretary in the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, Khan is a retired IPS officer having served the Jammu and Kashmir Police in various capacities, and later serving as administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Rai will be another Advisor with police background, who will assist the Lt. Governor in the sensitive Union Territory, which is braving brunt of Pakistan sponsored terrorism for the past three decades and unrest unleashed by the Pak lackeys in the separatist camp.

The two Advisors, who worked with Governor Satya Pal Malik before bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K, were reappointed a fortnight after the UTs came into being in pursuance of J&K Re-ogransiation Act 2019.