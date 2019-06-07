Ex-CPFWA announces new executive body

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Ex-Central Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association (CPFWA) consisting of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB & CISF on Thursday framed a new Executive body of the association.

The new Governing Body shall include Advocate M R Sangra as Chief Patron, B S Sarna as Chairman, Satpal as Vice Chairman, Sunil Gupta as State President, Daleep Singh as Vice President, Darshan Kumar as General Secretary, K S Vats as Joint Secretary, Janak Raj as Treasurer and Mohinder Singh as State Secretary.

The nominated members of District Committee Jammu included Gurdiyal Singh (President), Sudesh Kumar (Vice President) and Balbir Singh (General Secretary) while Gurbachan Singh (President) and Noor Mohd (General Secretary) will lead District Committee Samba.

While addressing a Press Conference, the newly constituted Governing body said that they will leave no stone untoward for welfare of ex-Central Paramilitary Forces personnel and take up all the issues with the Central/ State Government for early redressal.

The General Secretary of the Association further informed that the President of District Committee will also be authorised to nominate other members.

Later, all the members congratulated Dr Jatinder Singh Rana and Jugal Kishore Sharma for their success in recently concluded Parliamentary election with huge margins.