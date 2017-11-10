Ex-Chairman BOPEE booked for transferring Rs 2.73 Cr into his account

Another FIR against Peer after MBBS paper sale scam

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Crime Branch wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday registered an FIR against a high profile former Chairman of Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) for transferring Rs 2.73 crore from BOPEE bank account into his personal account.

According to Crime Branch, with a criminal intention Peer Mushtaq Ahmad transferred the government money to his own account and used it by investing in smart saver accounts, raising cash certificates and clearing his debt.

Peer is already under trial in CET 2012 MBBS paper sale scam. The final judgment in his earlier case, where he remained arrested for three years, is likely to be pronounced in couple of days, sources said.

Mushtaq Peer, presently on bail was reportedly close to senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz.

He was arrested in November 2013 for his alleged involvement in selling Common Entrance Test (CET) papers for Rs 65 lakh via two brokers, Sajid Hussain and Farooq Ahmed, who in turn fetched Rs 5 crore from parents of several students. There were reports that parents of some students sold their land to arrange the money.

In 2014, Enforcement Directorate had also attached properties of Mushtaq Ahmad Peer.

“The attached property included a plot with a shed at Lane Number 11 at Sidhra in Jammu; Flat No. 4, Upper Ground Floor, Building No. 125, Block A, Freedom Fighter Enclave, Neb Sarai, Near Gate No. 2, New Delhi; Flat No. 2/2A at Custodian General Flat at Wazarat Road, Jammu; his bank account (Account No. 041510000002228) at HDFC Bank, Residency Road Srinagar and Account No. 04151530005241 of his daughter, Iqra Mushtaq, at HDFC Bank, Residency Road Srinagar. The two bank accounts had deposits of Rs 10 lakh, according to sources. According to a statement made before the court by Peer’s friend and co-accused, Farooq Ahmad Itoo of Bijbehara, the duo had hatched a conspiracy to sell the answer papers along with the keys of CET-2012 for Rs 60 lakh to candidates seeking admission in GMC, Srinagar.

Mushtaq Peer was Professor of Chemistry at University of Kashmir. Thereafter he was elevated as Director of Computer Department. Sources alleged that following reports of misappropriation of funds in purchase of computers, an inquiry was ordered against him. However, he was given clean chit following his close proximity with Prof Soz.

Interestingly, Mushtaq Peer was given extension by the then Omar Abdullah led government after his retirement and later also was re-employed as an ‘Expert’ in Services Selection Board. Thereafter he was appointed as Chairman BOPEE.

IGP Crime Branch Alok Puri on Thursday said that they have registered an FIR 42/2017 under Section 5 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act Svt.2006 and 409 RPC against Mushtaq Peer.

“The FIR reveals that an amount of Rs. 2.73 crore was transferred from the official account of BOPEE to his personal account vide number SB-6179 maintained in Jammu and Kashmir Bank Hazratbal Srinagar.”

A preliminary enquiry was initiated in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir. During the course of enquiry, it was revealed that while being posted as Chairman BOPEE from the year 2009 to 2012, Government money was transferred from the official account of BOPEE to the personal account of the accused Mushtaq Peer with the object that the same will be utilized for various official activities. The accused with a criminal intent put the said government money to his own use by investing in smart saver accounts, raising cash certificates and clearing his debt.

Moreover, the accused also earned an interest on the aforesaid government money to which he was not entitled to. The accused therefore by abusing his position as a public servant has dishonestly transferred the Government money to his personal account for his own use, thereby causing diversion and wrongful pecuniary gain to himself.