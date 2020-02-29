Ex-Central Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association highlights demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ex-Central Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association urged Central Government to fulfill its long pending demands.

Briefing media persons here, Darshan Kumar Chauhan, General Secretary of Association demanded grant of similar benefits, as available to BSF, ITBP and NSG, including One-Rank-One pension (OROP), CSD Canteen facilities instead of Central Police Canteen (CPC) at State/District Level, proper medical treatment facilities at District Level, extending all post retirement benefits on declaration of ex-CAPF status similar to defense force ex-servicemen/widows and dependants, restorations of stopped pension etc.

Others present on the occasion included Gurbachan Singh, Gurdyal Singh, Krishal Singh Bist, Noor Mohd, Lovely Pandita and Ashok Kumar.