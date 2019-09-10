Ex CEC Motup cremated with respects

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The former Chairman / Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh and seating Councilor of Kyungyam constituency, Dorjey Motup was cremated with huge respects at his native village Liktse this afternoon.

Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P Wangyal, Executive Councilor Agri Stanzin Phuntsog, Executive Councilor Minority Affairs Mumtaz Hussain, Executive Councilor Education Konchok Stanzin, DC Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, President LBA P.T Kunzang, former MP Thupstan Chhewang, former State Ministers Nawang Rigzin Jora and Chering Dorje Lakrook, senior BJP leaders Dr Nirmal Singh, General Secretary BJP Organizer, Ashok Kaul, all the councillors of LAHDC, a galaxy of prominent personalities, relatives, friends and villagers were present at late Dorjey Motup’s house and paid rich floral as well as Khataks tribute to the departed leader whose body was draped in the National Tricolour.

Wangyal himself lent a shoulder to the bier at the funeral procession as a mark of huge respect and love for his long associated senior colleague late Dorjey Motup.

Police Officers headed by Additional SP Leh, Suresh Kumar Chib paid floral wreath in honour of the deceased leader.

The entire people of Rong-Chhurgyud thronged the village of the deceased to pay their last tribute to their beloved leader with prayers on their lips to get a final glimpse of their most favoured leader.