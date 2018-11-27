Ex-BJP minister crosses over to Congress in Gujarat

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ahmedabad: Former BJP minister in Gujarat, Sundersinh Chauhan, Tuesday joined the Congress in protest against “anti-farmer” policies of the ruling party.

Chauhan had served as an MLA for four terms and also as a minister of state (MoS).

He was inducted into the Congress fold by state unit party president Amit Chavda and party in-charge for Gujarat Rajiv Satav.

Chauhan had headed Social Justice and Empowerment department and Labour and Employment portfolio as an MoS.

He had represented Mahemdabad assembly seat in Kheda taluka for four terms till 2012 when he was defeated by Congress candidate Gautam Chauhan. He was not given a ticket for the 2017 assembly polls.

Chauhan was also made a parliamentary secretary by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past.

Chauhan had resigned from the saffron party a few days back.

After his induction into the Congress, Chuahan told reporters that he left the BJP because of its “anti-farmer” policies.

“I have resigned from the BJP as the party and its government have become anti-farmer,” he said, claiming that the ruling party was ignoring him and the entire farming community.

Satav said Chauhan’s experience will come handy for the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said another former MLA of BJP Lalji Mer, who quit the party recently, would join the Congress Wednesday.(PTI)