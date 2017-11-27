Ex-Armyman dies in mysterious fire incident in Samba

Jammu: A 75-year-old ex-Armyman died of burn injuries after his bed allegedly caught fire during sleep under mysterious circumstances in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

Sepoy Ram Lal was sleeping in his room in Ramgarh area when his family and neighbours rushed to his rescue after they saw smoke coming out of his room, they said.

Lal suffered burn injuries and died on the way to a hospital, they said, adding the police was probing the cause of the fire, the police said. (PTI)