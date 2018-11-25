Ex-Army officer killed in poll clash

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: A former Army officer was killed and several others were injured in a clash between rival groups at a polling booth during the third phase of the panchayat elections in Doda district on Saturday.

Two seriously injured have been identified as Hushiyar Singh and Dheeraj Kumar of Joura Khurd, Kahara besides several others also received injuries during the clashes.

Clashes erupted between the two groups in Joura panchayat in the district, Bhaderwah ASP Rajinder Singh said.

Honorary Captain (retd) Mohd Hafiz (60), a resident of Joura Khurd in the district, died on the spot while others were severely injured in the clash, he said.

Two of the injured were shifted to a local hospital at Kahara.

After receiving information about the incident, the ASP, SDPO Gandoh Krishan Kumar and SHO Sajid Mughal rushed to the spot.

“A team of police and Army officials immediately reached the spot to ensure that the situation remain under control,” the ASP added. He said the police will register a case under relevant sections against persons involved in the incident.

After receiving information, ASP Bhadarwah Rajinder Singh, SDPO Gandoh Krishan Kumar and SHO Sajid Mughal rushed to the spot.

“Clashes erupted between two group members in Joura Panchayat of District Doda after a dispute over counting of votes during third Phase of panchayat election,” said ASP Bhadarwah Rajinder Singh.

“A team of police and Army officials immediately reached the spot to ensure that the situation will remain under control,” ASP added.

“We will register a case under relevant sections against persons involved in the stone pelting,” ASP Singh said, adding that miscreants will be dealt with iron hands.