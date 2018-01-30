Ex-army officer intercepted with one kg gold brick at Jammu Airport

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Police on Monday seized one-kilogram of gold brick from a retired Army officer at Jammu Airport.

“During routine checking at the Airport, the former army officer Amit Sarin, son of Purshotam Sarin, resident of Bharat Nagar Talab Tillo was found carrying the gold brick,” SSP Anti-hijacking Rajinder Gupta said.

“The former army officer was in inebriated condition, SSP Gupta said, adding that the teams of Custom and Sales Tax were called in for further action.”

The former officer along with his wife was to board flight to Delhi. As the officer was drunk, he was handed over to police for legal action.

During preliminary interrogation, the former army officer told airport police that he had got the gold brick as gift without mentioning the name of the person who gifted him this gold brick.