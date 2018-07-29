Evidence for existence of God

Share Share 0 Share 0

Having no spatial dimensions is its inherent nature (SwarupaLakshanam). Existing beyond space or within the space is

associated nature (TatasthaLakshanam). Existence of an item having no spatial dimensions within the space is possible for its unimaginable power. We are using unimaginable God and unimaginable power as two entities only for clear understanding of souls habituated to the imaginable domain (in which possessor of the power and power are viewed separately) and such difference does not actually exist in the item.

‘Unimaginable’ itself means that any impossible work is possible to the unimaginable. This does not mean that the unimaginable God does everything whether it is proper or improper to show that He can do anything as a proof for His unimaginable nature or power. Even though He can do anything, He does only proper things. Otherwise, you will say that He has no capacity to discriminate proper things from improper things and hence, due to lack of this one capacity, He is not omnipotent, which means that He is not unimaginable. To give perceptional proof for His existence to human beings is a proper thing and hence, He does it by entering the world since entry into the world is not impossible for the omnipotent God.

You need not say that this world or space is infinite. If it is infinite, it must be infinite to unimaginable God also. If it is infinite to Him, He can’t be omnipotent since the entire world is not known to Him. Infinite means that its entire area must be not known. Hence, world or space is finite to Him since He knows it entirely. Anybody can’t create any item, which is not known to him completely! The space or world created by Him is infinite to the soul created by Him. When He told Arjuna that His creation is infinite (Naantosti mama divyaanaam – Gita), it means that the creation is infinite from the point of the soul only and not from the view-point of Himself. Moreover, world is a composite of three components:-matter, inert energy and awareness. Matter is composed of small particles. Inert energy and awareness (in fact, awareness is a work form of inert energy only) are also composites of small particles called as quanta. A composite must have boundary, which is the joined one sideboundaries of the component particles. Hence, space or world is finite to God and is infinite to soul. Infinite means only that its boundary exists so far that it can’t be reached by the soul, which does not mean that the boundary is absent. Hence, there is no contradiction between the existence of God beyond the space and also within the space.

(Concluded)