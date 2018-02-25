Eviction of Gujjars from ‘encroached’ land brings PDP-BJP at loggerhead

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Special Correspondent

Jammu: Though the coalition partners-PDP-BJP- claim “smooth sailing” within the government yet the issue of Gujjars’ eviction from alleged encroached state land in different parts of the State have brought them at loggerheads.

According to sources, some of the BJP ministers and MLAs are pressing hard on eviction of Gujjar population from the land, encroached by the community, but the ruling PDP is not allowing go ahead with the decision.

“There are many examples to be quoted on PDP-BJP differing on various issues but the ruling coalition leaders had a spar over eviction of Gujjars from the state land in the Jammu region, which are identified state land,” sources said.

They said that one of the senior PDP ministers had also staged a walkout from the cabinet meeting last year after exchanging heated words with BJP ministers over proposed eviction of Gujjar families in parts of Samba and Jammu districts.

“A number of Gujjar families are illegally settled on forest land, irrigation land, JDA land and other locations belonging to the State,” sources said, adding that BJP, on many occasions, brought the concern to the notice of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti too, but instead of considering the matter on priority, there was no positive outcome.

As per sources, over 200 Gujjar families live on the land identified for the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Samba.

“The government departments had to face hard times on many occasions when they tried to get the encroached land vacated but the encroachers clashed with the security forces and there was no concrete solution to the problem,” sources added.

Pertinent to mention here that one of the senior BJP ministers had also ordered vacation of encroached land, especially in forest areas, asserting that his department upholds the concept of associating local communities for conservation and preservation of forests as stakeholders.

He had said the department has initiated a process for registration of all genuine nomads to facilitate their movement, grazing of livestock and overall livelihood, including dependence on minor forest produce.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while taking a serious note of the reports of alleged eviction of Gujjars and Bakerwals from some forest areas in Jammu region in 2016, asked the Forest Department to exercise caution so that the poor nomadic communities, living in forest areas for decades together, are not harassed and dislocated.