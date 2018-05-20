Every stone picked by ‘misguided’ youths destabilises Kashmir: Modi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to “misguided youngsters” to shun the path of violence and join the national mainstream, saying every stone or weapon picked by them led Jammu and Kashmir to the path of instability.

Speaking for the first time after the government announced halt to anti-terrorism operations in the state during the holy month of Ramzan, the Prime Minister said there is no alternative to peace and stability.

“My appeal to these misguided youths is to return to the national mainstream, which is their own family, and participate in the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said while dedicating the 330-MW Kishanganga power project to the nation.

Amid chanting of “Modi, Modi”, the Prime Minister inaugurated the project and laid the foundation stone for the Srinagar Ring Road at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

The 42.1 km, four-lane Srinagar Ring Road will link Galandar in west Srinagar to Sumbal in Bandipora district and reduce traffic congestion.

Beginning his speech in Kashmiri, Modi asked people in Srinagar to accept his “Salaam” and wished them health and prosperity. He spoke passionately for about 30 minutes highlighting the importance of `Kashmiriyat’.

He said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a fan of the concept, “and I am also a follower.”

Modi said the state government and the Centre have “a policy, determination and strength to take bold decisions”.

He said the halt to operations during Ramzan will help expose “those who have been spreading terrorism in the name of Islam”.

He said there were many vested interests who do not want to see a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

“But friends, we need to reply to these foreign powers by keeping our march to prosperity going,” he said.

The state government and the Centre are striving hard to bring into the mainstream the misguided youths who are under the influence of false propaganda from a foreign power, he said.

“Every stone or weapon picked up by the youth of this state is only meant to destabilise their own state. We have to take the state out of instability for our future generations,” he said.

“The misguided youths will not only have to join Jammu and Kashmir but also the national mainstream of the country,” he added.

On the alienation of the youth, the Prime Minister said, “There is no power which can create a wedge between two brothers… People who have been engaging in creating a wedge between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country are now on the verge of extinction.”

Dwelling upon Kashmiriyat’, he said, “Last year, I spent my Diwali with the jawans in Gurez and today I am amidst you during the holy month of Ramzan.”

He reiterated his Independence Day address from Red Fort last year where he had said, “Na gaali se samasya sulajhne wali hai, na goli se, samasya suljhegi har Kashmiri ko gale lagane se (The Kashmir problem cannot be resolved by either bullets or abuses. It can be resolved by embracing all Kashmiris).”

He said for ensuring permanent stability, the Centre has appointed a special representative to whom anyone can go and put forth their viewpoint.

“From the side of the government, we are leaving no stone unturned for ending the cycle of violence. But the onus on ensuring an alliance between Kashmiriyat and democracy lies with the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Prime Minister concluded his speech in Kashmiri, telling people that may God bless them.

In Leh, Modi launched the construction of Zojila tunnel to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh. From Jammu, he opened a new track to the Vaishnodevi Shrine and also laid the foundation of the Pakal Dul hydroelectric project on Chenab.

The 14.2 kilometre long tunnel would be constructed at a cost of Rs.6809 crore and would be completedin seven years. On its completion, the tunnel would lessen the travel time on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road from 3.30 hours to just 15 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti said the construction of the Zojila tunnel would cut down the psychological divide between people of different regions in the State by a great measure. She said the tunnel would not only increase the tourism activities in Ladakh region but also the communication between students, traders and common masses and it would give a major relief to local people who would be at the mercy of harsh winters during closure of the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Highway in winters.

Mehbooba Mufti said her Governent is committed towards the development of all regions in the State on equal footing and in this regard historic steps have been taken by her Government. She said construction of Zojila tunnel was the commitment of her Government towards the people of Ladakh and today she is happy to see that commitment getting fulfilled on ground. This is also a commitment made in the Agenda of Alliance which my Government is fulfilling, she added. She hoped the tunnel would get completed within the shortest possible time so that it not only bridges the geographical barriers between the regions but also the economic and psychological barriers between its people.

Paying rich tributes to late Koshak Bakula, the Chief Minister described him as the architect of modern Ladakh whose contribution in the social, educational and political development of the region can never be forgotten. She also complimented the people of the region for their honesty, hospitality and simple way of life.

Mehbooba Mufti said the region has a great scope for winter sports and the youth from Ladakh have displayed their sporting talent at ample times. She pitched for construction of two high quality indoor stadia at Leh and Kargil so that the sporting activity becomes a round the year affair in the region.