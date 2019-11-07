Every state, district has role in helping India become 5 trillion dollar economy: PM

Dharamshala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said every state and district in the country had role in India’s effort to become a five trillion dollar economy by 2025.

Modi was inaugurating a two-day event here to attract investment to Himachal Pradesh.

Every state and every district of the country has a great potential and they will play a vital role in achieving the target , he said at the Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet.

Unlike in the past, the state are now competing with each other to attract investment, he said.

Himachal has a huge potential for investment in the fields of tourism, pharma and other sectors, he said in his 30-minute speech.

India is now among the top ten performers in Ease of Doing Business and has improved its rank by 79 points between 2014 and 2019, he added.(PTI)