Every section fed up with anti-people policies of BJP: Bhalla

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla on Monday said that peace and governance have got a big hit under BJP Government in Jammu and Kashmir. “While the present insensitive dispensation has plunged J&K into unprecedented crisis, the development has come to a grinding halt and governance at the lowest ebb,” Bhalla said while interacting with party workers in Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency.

The former minister said that due to wrong policies of BJP, normal life in entire J&K has been jeopardised, as the government has lost will to govern. Bhalla further said, the lack of political direction has terribly impacted the administration which can be seen wanting in every sector. In this context, he referred to the administrative breakdown, developmental paralysis and poor condition of utility services in most parts of Jammu. “It has made life of people, particularly in Jammu region miserable. Similar is the scenario with respect to ration-supply, provision of agriculture inputs to farmers and lack of basic minimum necessities,” Bhalla said adding that the people are disillusioned and disenchanted with the present Government.

While people have been left to fend for themselves, BJP is indulging in real politics to escape responsibility, he maintained. Quoting an example of misgovernance of BJP, Bhalla said that on the name of rationalising, BJP Govt closed down more than 1,300 schools in Jammu division. Of these schools, 334 were in Jammu district, 158 in Samba district, 347 in Kathua, 123 in Kishtwar, 26 in Ramban, 159 in Rajouri, 162 in Reasi, 189 in Doda, 130 in Poonch and 264 in Udhampur, he added. “BJP Govt made poor students to suffer by closing down such a big number of schools. The closing down of more than 1,300 schools in Jammu has severely affected poor students, who were getting primary education. The step has also hit the very concept of ‘education to all’ for which the Government of India has launched a series of initiatives, such as mid-day meal and opening of new schools under SSA, EVM schemes etc. Ironically, the ruling BJP, which was given unprecedented mandate from Jammu region, maintained a criminal silence over the Government move,” he asserted.

Bhalla further informed that nearly 13 Govt schools in Gandhi Nagar constituency, including one at Marakari and other at Valmiki Basti have been closed in Gandhi Nagar constituency and students, who were getting education in these schools, have either left or finding it difficult to reach new locations.