Every Gujarat visit by Rahul Gandhi consolidates BJP: Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

SURAT: Union Minister and BJP Co-incharge of Gujarat Assembly election, Dr Jitendra Singh said that every Gujarat visit by Rahul Gandhi consolidates BJP position for the ensuing Assembly polls.

Responding to queries by media persons about the arrival of Rahul Gandhi in this industrial town of Surat on Wednesday, Jitendra Singh, who has already been camping here for the last several days, cryptically replied, “Rahul Gandhi is welcome because every time he comes here, the BJP graph further goes up. This was also our experience when he came here about ten days back. The more he exposes himself before the people of Gujarat, the more they turn away from Congress Party and throw their weight behind BJP.” Singh was speaking on the sidelines of a College students’ function to mark the “Anti-Black money Day” being observed on the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of remonetization. He, along with others, also signed a pledge to support the Anti-Black money drive of the Modi Government.

Addressing the students, Singh said, the benefits of Remonetization have broadly been three-fold. First, the “dirty” money is utilized for crime, extortion, ransom, etc., and when the black money goes down, the crime rate is also likely to go down. Secondly, he said, there has been a visible effect on terror funding, particularly in Kashmir, where the incidents of stone-pelting have drastically gone down. Thirdly, remonetization has increased the number of tax payers by reducing tax evasion and this additional money in the State exchequer can be utilized for different welfare schemes for the poor and the youth.

Singh called upon the students to join Modi Government’s mission for New India, he said, India today is a land of opportunities and the youth have the advantage of being both the architects as well as the beneficiaries of the emerging New India.