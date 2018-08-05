Even after 2015 pure mainstream politics has not been in lead in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

The way legal issues raised on Art 35A as regards its very existence in Constitution of India in the petitions before the Supreme Court of India have been reacted to by some political/civic/ legal bodies from the Kashmir Valley so as to even throw challenges on the Apex Court and make attempts to project a purely legal issues as a political issues must be taken seriously by National leadership at least now.

The inter-regional distances in Jammu & Kashmir had grown over the years. It has been more so becuase not only the locals but even the national level politicians have seen the identity of J&K within only “Kashmir”, slogans on ‘Kashmiriat’/ special status / challenges thrown in the name Art-370 even after 2014.There has been more of ‘reactive’ behaviour than there being ‘responsive’ behaviour and issues have been always debated than deliberating the differences for amicable rational solutions. What damages have been caused to the socio-political oneness, even to the local inter-regional bonds as regards aspiration related to nationalities and how lethal has been the onslaught on the hopes for the establishment of peace and stability in J&K could well be gauged from the opinions that many academicians, advocates and civic society activists are expressing in local Kashmir valley media even after the state has been ruled by BJP- PDP alliance for more than three years fron 1st March 2015 to 19 June 2018. No doubt there has been BJP government at center too since 2014.BJP had pulled out of the alliance government in J&K on 19th June last informing that militancy / separatist activities and radicalism had further increased in J&K after 2015.

After 1989 the first need for the political leadership on (both local and national) was to work on ground, particulalrly in Kashmir valley for medicating the ideologically polluted local environment, one could say some positive ideological reconstruction (from Indian point of view). After the fall of PDP-BJP allaince government the legislative assembly has not yet been disolved.

Some PDP leaders (including some MLAs) have openly expressed no confidence in the leadership of ‘Mufties’ alleging their inaction while in governance with BJP- PDP from 2015 to 19 June 2018 as regards carrying further the Self Rule Framework ideologies. PDP cadres are even alleging that the way party leadership has been working that has eroded the path while tracking on which PDP had pushed National Conference to the wall right since 2002 elections till 2014 elections to J&K Assembly. Some have been in recent times suggesting that some split in PDP was in sight in coming times and may be BJP still hopes to form the government with some ‘partners’, that is why assembly has not been dissolved. Such like suggestions and hopes if at all have some truth the same will be a most unhealthy situation for J&K state. Firstly BJP is not expected to tread such tracks and secondly the ‘people’ who are annoyed with Mehbooba mufti are not for her not hitting hard on separatist ideologies but it is more for her not taking further dialogue with government of India even as regards the suggestions made in the PDP’s Self Rule Framework for Resolution ( of Kashmir issue’). Not only that had PDP worked for reviewing her Self Rule doctrine as well as worked for reorienting her cadres concerning the parties earlier concepts as regards ‘Kashmir issue’ still something better from Indian interests could be accepted but even that has not been done by the Mufti leadership. So even after BJP-PDP joining hand the way the socio-political environment deteriorated in Kashmir valley Valley after 8th July 2016 and the local influence of even PDP eroded in Kashmir valley ( too) to the extent that even for the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency that was vacated in 2016 by Mehbooba Mufti’s resignation the Election Commission of India has not been able to hold the elections even after two years although PDP had won 11 legislative assembly seats out of 16 seats during 2014 . Rather situation in South Kashmir is the worst.

And so taking the such anti-Mehbooba PDP cadres along will be more detrimental to BJP interests. So, there appears no possibility of any formation of government with present legislative assembly and hence not accepting the demands for dissolution of assembly would be raising more fingers on the truthfulness of BJP leadership at national level.

It is also time for even PDP to test the PDP Self Rule Framework 2008 in the spirits of Constitution of India along with the demands of other groups / individuals who have remained associated with protests in Kashmir valley. And if not done so it would be like PDP making ‘her’ people stand more at the dead end of a ‘high’ road.

Even in 2016there were some confusions within the PDP cadres for Mehbooba to assume office that is why Mehbooba did not take oath immediately after 7th Jan 2016 ( after the then CM Mufti Mohd Sayeed’s death) since ground situations in PDPs political constituency ( “Kashmir Valley / Kashmiriyat” ) of J&K had received severe damage over about earlier 10 month rule because PDP could neither tread further on the track laid in its vision document ( Self Rule Framework) nor did PDP try to recast her vision shedding the demand for seeking “Autonomy for J&K State from Nation State of India” even when earlier it ( Vision document) had served the political purpose to the extent of digging at the root of J&K National Conference but in times ahead SRFW2008 was sure to cast shadows on PDP’s being even a mainstream party from Indian point of view.

PDP – BJP Alliance regretfully has been talking more of ‘Kashmriyat and Kashmiri aspirations’ but has done very less on ground to bring the so called north – south poles together – in J&K. Even after 3 years of PDP- BJP alliance there have been no clear vision of the BJP lead NDA government as regards the separatist & mainstream ideologies w.r.t J&K . BJP lead GOI must first draw a clear line between the mainstream and separatist ideologies keeping in view that J&K is India, the Bharat.

(Daya Sagar is a senior journalist and a social activist can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com )