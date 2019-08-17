Eve teasing case reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: An eve-teasing case was reported in Gandhi Nagar Police Station on Friday. As per the details, a girl from Nai Basti lodged a complaint with police that a youth teased her while she was on way to her home in a matador. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
