Eve-teasing case reported

State Times News JAMMU: An eve-teasing case was reported in City Police Station on Tuesday. As per the details, a woman from Pahari Mohalla lodged a complaint with police that Nanak Singh of same locality teased and harassed her. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
