Eve teasing case reported

State Times News JAMMU: An eve teasing case has been reported in Domana Police Station on Sunday. As per the details, a girl from Nagbani area lodged a complaint with police that Abhi Kumar of same locality teased and assaulted her. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
