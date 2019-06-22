Eve teasing case reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: An eve-teasing case has been reported in Gandhi Nagar area on Friday. As per the details, Indu Sharma, resident of Gandhi Nagar lodged a complaint with police that Dalbir Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar entered her house and teased her. Sharma said that when she confronted, he assaulted her. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
