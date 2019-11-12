Eve-teasing case reported

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: An eve-teasing case has been
reported in Nagrota Police Station on Monday.
As per the details, a man, resident of
Sidhra lodged a complaint with police that Mohd Saleem of same locality teased
her daughter. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started
investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to hit theatres on November 27, 2020
Faith leaders instrumental in developing sustainable health policies: Dr Sushil
Crystal Reed to star in ‘Escape The Field’
How to navigate and overcome social anxiety in children
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 10TH –– 16TH NOVEMBER 2019
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper