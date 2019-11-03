Eve-teasing case reported

State Times News JAMMU: An eve-teasing case has been reported at Gandhi Nagar Police Station on Saturday. As per details, a girl from Miran Sahib lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar Police that a youth namely Abhishek Duggar, resident of Chatha teased her. She further told that the accused also assaulted her on raising objection. Police has taken cognizance of the matter and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajinikanth to be honoured at IFFI, French actor Isabelle Huppert to get Lifetime Achievement Award
Shahid starts preparation for role of cricketer in ‘Jersey’
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper