Eve-teasing case reported

JAMMU: An eve-teasing case has been reported at Gandhi Nagar Police Station on Saturday.

As per details, a girl from Miran Sahib lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar Police that a youth namely Abhishek Duggar, resident of Chatha teased her. She further told that the accused also assaulted her on raising objection. Police has taken cognizance of the matter and started investigation.