Eve teasing case reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: An eve-teasing case has been reported in Nowabad Police Station on Tuesday. As per the details, a woman, resident of Nikki Tawi area lodged a complaint with police that Mohd Mukhtiyar, resident of Ramban teased her and on raising alarm he fled from the spot. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Veteran Malayalam actor Sathar dies
Long way to go: Deepika Padukone on mental health awareness
Why should you erase unnecessary ‘sorry’ from your dictionary!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 15TH –– 21TH SEPTEMBER 2019
Actor Aamir Khan, Div Com Ladakh discuss Water Conservation measures
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper