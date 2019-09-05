Eve teasing case reported

State Times News AKHNOOR: An eve-teasing was case reported in AKhnoor on Wednesday. As per details, a woman from Sarod lodged a complaint with police that a youth namely Jaggu Ram of same locality teased her. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
