Eunuchs clash in Bishnah

JAMMU: Two groups of eunuchs clashed in Bishnah area. According to report, Shabnam, resident of Suchetgarh has complained about the attack by one Sonia and her associates. She alleged that she was beaten up and her money was snatched. Police has registerd a case on the basis of the complaint.
