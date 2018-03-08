Estates employees to protest from March 12

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Co-ordination Committee of J&K Estates Department Employees Union has decided to hold two-day protest on March 12 and 13 in favour of their demands.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Yash Paul Sharma, Chief Coordinator of the Union, said that the administration of Estates Department has failed to implement the agreed demands of the employees, which they agreed in a meeting held between Director Estates J&K and the representatives of the Union.

The speakers demanded re-organization of Estates Department, regularization of daily rated workers, pay arrears of need based workers, holding of DPC, provision of two and half days additional pay, construction of building for housing the office of Deputy Director Estates, etc.

The estate employees appealed to government to consider their genuine demands failing which the employees shall go on indefinite strike.