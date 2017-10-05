Estates Deptt employees hold protest, project demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Highlighting their demands, the employees of Estates Department on Wednesday held a protest in front of the Deputy Director Estates, here.

Led by Yash Pal Sharma, Chief Coordinator of State LeveI Coordination Committee of Estates Employees Unions, the protesting employees raised slogans against the State Government and in support of their demands, like re-organisation of the Estates Department and regularisation of daily rated workers.

Addressing the employees, the union leaders threatened to go on strike if the demands of the employees are not settle within 15 days.

The protest was organised under the banner of J and K Coordination Committee of Estates Employees Jammu, the protesters were also demanding holding of DPC, conducting type test of eligible class-IV employees, provision of two and half days additional pay, construction of building for housing the Office of Deputy Director Estates, Jammu and additional rooms in favour of field staff working, release of tool and uniforms in favour of Class-IV employees, release of arrears of time bond promotion w.e.f.2006 to 2012 and release of pending salaries of need based workers.

Others who addressed the employees were Jeet Raj, Subash Chander, Satish Kumar, Parshotam Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Baljeet Singh Ashok Kumar, Sagar Massi, Billu Ram, Yash Pal Jogi, Daljeet Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kuldeep Raj, Sanjay Kumar, Munish Kumar, Babu Ram, Om Parkash and Kewal Krishan.

Similar protest was held at Srinagar in front of the Office of Deputy Director Estates, Srinagar under the leadership of Nissar Ahmad Wani, Coordinator.