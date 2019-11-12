Establishment-cum-Selection Committee re-constituted

State Times News

JAMMU: The government on Monday re-constituted the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee with B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS, Chief Secretary, J&K as its Chairman.

“In supersession of all the previous government orders issued on the aforesaid subject, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee,” reads the GAD order.

Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Atal Dulloo, IAS, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Bipul Pathak, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, J&K and Achal Sethi, Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs will be the Members of the committee and Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS, Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department will be its Member Secretary.

“The Secretary of the Administrative Department to which the case pertains shall be co-opted as a Special Invitee,” the order stated and added, “The terms of reference of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee and the procedure to be adopted by it, while making the selection for the posts within its purview, shall remain the same as contained in Government Order No. 1488-GAD of 2011 dated December 26, 2011.”