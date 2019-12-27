Establish separate counter for OPD slips

Dear Editor,

Through your esteem paper it is requested to the concerning health department of SDH Sunderbani to kindly establish separate counter for issuing OPD slips. There is a single counter for this purpose for both male and female.

Now a days there is severe cold condition and usually people suffer at large. Mostly female with their infants has to bear the trouble in queues for getting OPD slips. This is a long cherished and genuine demand of the

suffers of this area.

Because this is the only big health centre in Tehsil Sunderbani where lot of people visited on daily basis from the adjoining areas. Any kind of inconvenience at the doorstep of such a place depicts a very poor picture of our management.

Shyam Sudan,

Sunderbani.