Establish post of Administrative Officer in all offices: GEWJAC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Govt Employees and Workers Joint Action Committee (GEWJAC) on Thursday urged the State Government to establish one post of Administrative Officer in all the offices of Head of the Departments and Divisional Offices to do justice with the Section Officers outside the Civil Secretariat.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, State President GEWJAC, Babu Hussain Malik criticised the government for causing delay in addressing pending issues of the employees. They demanded to remove pay anomalies of the clerical cadre, conduct DPC in all departments after six months, enhance medical allowance, all type of daily rated/ casual/ consolidated workers, implement the SRO-520 at the earliest and release pending DA installment with effect from January, 2018.

Malik urged upon the Chief Minister and Finance Minister to remove the pay anomaly of clerical cadre before implementation of Seventh Pay Commission and issue separate order as were issued when anomalies of other cadres were removed.

Bharat Bushan, Ashok Singh, Yash Paul Sharma, Parshotam Sharma, Meenakshi Sharma, Pawan Kumar, Jaswant Singh, Bharat Bhushan Kotwal, Ansuya Gupta, Seva Ram Rathore, Munish Sharma, Farida Bano, Kamla Sharma, Vikas Chander, Vikas Sharma, Rajesh, Sham Lal, Kuldeep Raj, Mohd Sadiq, Lekh Raj, Romesh Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Om Prakash, Kapil Gupta, Uday Singh Pathania, Sandeep Singh, Mukhtyar Singh, Darshan Angurana, Ali Mohd, Sudershan Singh, Sanjeev Singh Jamwal and Mangat Singh were also present.