ESRM stages ‘Aaur Pradooshan’

JAMMU: Ek Sath Rang Mandal (ESRM) presented 375th Nukkad Natak ‘Aaur Pradooshan’ under its ongoing Monday Theatre series at Floriculture Park, KC Morh, Jammu. The Nukkad Natak was written and directed by Vijay Malla.

The actors who performed in the Natak included Kuldeep Raj, Happy Gupta, Shally Manhas, Raju Mad, Shoji, Romi, Tarun and Vijay Malla. Others present on the occasion included Sham Lal, Subash Singh, Ajay Kumar, Ajit Singh, Javed and Vinay Sharma.