ESRM presents Nukad play ‘Aakhri Padav Mansik Tanaw’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ek Sath Rang Mandal (ESRM) presented its 290th Nukad play ‘Aakhri Padav Mansik Tanaw’ under the ongoing Monday Theatre Series at Pacca Talab Park Jammu. The Nukad was written and directed by Vijay Malla.

During the Nukad play, General Secretary of ESRM, Inderjeet Singh Sambyal was also present. Actors who acted in the play were Shelly Manhas, Savita, Vidhi Manhas, Raju Mad, Shahid, Sahil Kumar and Vijay Malla.